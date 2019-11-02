Weber County voters received short ballots this year: a few contested mayoral races, city council races and Proposition 3. As this last week of voting begins, let’s take a closer look at exactly what Proposition 3 is and is not.
Proposition 3 is a bipartisan initiative supported by thousands of Weber County residents from both political parties. Proposition 3 is an opportunity to gather critical information about the efficiency and efficacy of Weber County’s current system of government. Proposition 3 is a citizen initiative from concerned residents of Weber County, intended to ascertain whether the commission system is still the best form of government for Weber County, or whether another form would provide better representation, greater checks to improper use of funds and authority, and greater continuity in county leadership. Proposition 3 is democracy at its finest--a prime example of citizens coming together to address a need for change in their government.
Proposition 3 is not a change in Weber County government. Proposition 3 only permits the study of possible alternatives. Proposition 3 will not use taxpayer funds. The proposed committee is volunteer. Proposition 3 is not unprecedented. Other Utah counties have successfully gone through this same process, including Cache, Grand, Morgan Salt Lake, Summit and Wasatch counties. Utah County is currently engaged in this same study process. Proposition 3 is not a power grab. The proposed study would be open, public and transparent.
Proposition 3 is a serious proposal that will benefit Weber County residents. It deserves our support.
Lorraine Brown
Ogden