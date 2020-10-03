Imagine a political candidate who sets up local volunteer projects instead of just talking against his opponent. Grant Protzman has done that this year. He started a food and clothing drive for the homeless, organized and participated in two different days of cleanups for the Nature Center North and the Nature Trail behind the Barker Park Amphitheater. I was able to help in a small way, in the Towels, Socks, and Food drive where over 3,000 pounds of donations were collected for the homeless. It was a good feeling to see the community come together to help those in need. Grant has represented House District 7 before and is enthusiastic to work again to promote cooperative problem-solving with all the state representatives of both parties. He has proven that he can get big things done for Utah and the citizens of his district which includes North Ogden City, Pleasant View, and northern Ogden.
Kay Healey
North Ogden