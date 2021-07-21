What the heck is wrong with Lex Scott and BLM Utah?! She has lost her mind. The American flag is not a symbol of hate. I am an American, raising my family, and working hard -- just living my life...and I proudly display the flag every day. I’ve never considered attacking anybody just because they look or act differently than me, and I would say I’m in the vast majority. I try to treat everybody with dignity and respect -- as long as I get that in return.
I am an American...and damned proud of it! This is the greatest country in the world! I served my country in the military for almost 25 years and feel so grateful every time I see our flag wave anywhere -- and hear the National Anthem. I have lived in, and visited, many other countries around the world. Please Ms Scott, and anybody else -- commit to live somewhere else for a year...even just 6 months -- you’ll be clamoring to get back to America!
Just because Ms Scott has seen a small percentage of far-right folks carry the flag at inopportune times, doesn’t make it a symbol of hate. I don’t judge all the Blacks & liberals/’progressives’ by the percentage who did all the damage during the riots, or the high crime rates, in the big cities experiencing those riots & crime. I judge people by their actions. There are bad folks on both sides of the political & racial spectrum. Oh, and by the way, the number of people from the left, rioting & damaging their cities, far outnumber the one riot in D.C.
But in the end, the American flag is the greatest symbol of freedom the world has ever seen. Not saying our country is perfect, but I am saying it’s the greatest and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. And seeing the flag makes me so proud to be an American! God Bless America!
Scott Baker
Layton