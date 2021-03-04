My wife and I, age 70 and 73, respectively, just received our second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State campus. We are extremely appreciative of all who brought this about.
The online system allowed us to make appointments at specific times for these vaccinations. Although there were delays in shipping the vaccine due to extreme weather conditions in the Southeast, and a couple of postponements of our appointments were necessary, we were kept informed of these delays all the way through, and our latest appointment was automatically rescheduled. This was greatly appreciated.
Having seen horrendous situations on TV of people in other parts of the country standing in line for hours, hoping to get vaccinated, we were so pleased that the process went seamlessly at WSU. The police and others who helped direct the logistics, those who served as clerks and those who administered the vaccine were, without exception, kind, cheerful and efficient. Further, those waiting to receive the injections carefully followed social distancing and mask wearing throughout the process. My wife was vaccinated by a retired nurse; an Air National Guardsman vaccinated me. Thank you to these selfless individuals and all who stepped up in any way in the planning and/or the carrying out of this extremely important endeavor!
Jeffery Stokes
Riverdale