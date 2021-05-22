A recent report on the GOP session, included a reference to Deidre Henderson’s speech, where, “she accused Biden of jeopardizing the state’s energy sector with recent limits on development on public lands.”
Have our esteemed Republican leaders not caught on, or as Governor Cox said in a reference to Covid restrictions, not been paying attention? Global warming is caused by the burning of fossil fuels. This increases the temperature of the atmosphere which is turn creates drier conditions. As we have seen in Utah, drier conditions mean less snow, which impacts our ski industry; less water, which hurts farmers, plus all of us who are now in a statewide drought. Increased temperatures and drier conditions lend themselves to more wildfires, which cost millions. Plus, they increase air pollution, which is attributed to more health issues at an estimated cost of near 2 billion dollars. 25% of our fossil come from public lands, and public lands sequester 15% of our carbon emissions. Wouldn’t it make sense, if we are serious about public health, air quality and economic gains, to limit fossil fuel exploration and use, and protect our public lands from fossil fuel production?
Patricia Becnel
Ogden