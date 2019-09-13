After foot surgery I started going to the Marshall White Community for the benefits of water aerobics. The water aerobic instructors were very beneficial. This was a start of my water aerobics at the center and lasted over 25 years until the pool closed.
My question is if the pool can't be fixed, then how about a new community pool for the Marshall White Center? I think when the center lost the pool, it lost the heart of the center. It was used by so many young and old. Many underprivileged.
Every city should have a community pool, one that can be used year round. Most cities do. If money is the issue, well there seems to be enough money around for everything else. We can buy properties all over town and a lot of them are empty for years.
I think it's time to start thinking of the youth and senior citizens of Ogden. It's time to put the heart back at Marshall White.
I'm hoping for all your visions of Ogden, that you will also have a vision of a community pool at the center, as a vision for our future.
Ilene Allen
Ogden