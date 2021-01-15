It just amazes me that Ogden City comes up with all these ideas on how to spend this RAMP money. $199,000 for artificial turf at Serge Simmons Field. That turf will be damaged or stolen within 1 year. Before you approve this look at 4th Street Park. The 3 baseball diamonds and soccer field sit almost vacant throughout the year. No one plays softball like back in the 70's and 80's, Ogden City Recreation makes it too expensive.
Next $199,000 Grandview Park for Sprinklers, Playground equipment, and whatever else Ogden City would need for a park that will be underutilized. Thought this property belongs to Ogden City Schools?
Thirdly $194,500 (what happened to $199,000) for Orchard Park. Can anyone tell me where Orchard Park is?
Finally outdoor seating at El Monte Golf Course. What is Ogden City going to do hold the Masters?
This may look like I am a Doubting Thomas or someone who is against wasting money on needless projects. I would like to see some type of utilization survey done, also get community input and form a diverse board to look over these projects.
For once I must agree with Mack Foss.
Chad Nielsen
Ogden