I worked 40 years as a railroad switchman and brakeman. I am so perturbed about the public blaming train crews for excessive crossing blocking. I can't hold back any longer.
It's all about railroad administrative greed that this occurs. Crossing blockage is going to happen, but now it is out of control. It has got that way ever since they traded cabooses for a black box. Soon after that, they cut the rear end brakeman. The railroad now runs trains with two-man crews consisting of a engineer and a conductor, riding the head end.
Under prior conditions, when it was known a crossing would be blocked more than 15 minutes, the rear brakeman would grab his radio and head up the train. He would cut the crossing and remain there and flag traffic until he was informed it was OK to proceed. He would then put the train back together and they would proceed. When the caboose got to him he would get on and they were on their way. Problem solved and everybody was happy.
The black box, known as Fred-F------ Rear End Device, cannot cut crossings or anything else. All Fred knows is the air brake pressure on the rear end. He cannot protect the train in any other way.
Blocking a crossing more than 15 minutes is against the law. The railroad should be fined every time it occurs and the fine should be an amount that would get their attention.
Railroads have never cared about safety or putting peoples lives in danger. Enough said.
Ed Venstra
Hooper