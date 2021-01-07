Letter to the Newly elected attorney general. Mr. Reyes, I will be blunt! I too agree with Zachery V. and his opinion of your actions regarding your sudden abandonment of office, the moment you have been "SWORN" in running off.
Abandoning your duty to the good people of Utah who "ENTRUSTED" you with our well thought out legal system, spending hard earned Utah tax dollars, paid by all the citizens of our great state.
I find that kind of behavior insulting!
But especially those, who due to no fault of their own are right now struggling with hardship, despair from a financial pandemic as well.
The virus caused LUNG DAMAGE!
This "hoax virus" President Trump chose to keep secret for weeks before alerting the public, then playing it down, choosing not to lead by example.
Having contracted covid on or before March, 9th 2020. (By the way was the last day I worked since this Hoax came to light.)
My industry "Live Events" was the first to be shutdown and as of today it remains shutdown for a undetermined amount of time.
Now I'm worried I won't be physically able to return to my chosen career, with damaged lungs from two infections!
The money I will be paying my income tax with will be every dollar I will receive from any stimulus money.
Income tax due on unemployment paid to me over the last 10 months.
Now I live without heat and the roof is now leaking in every room of this rental I live in.
The landlord has had his hardships too, he works for a hotel out by the airport, his industry has been devastated too.
So Mr. Reyes DO STEP DOWN FROM YOUR POST NOW BEFORE YOU FOOLISHLY SPEND ANY MORE HARD EARNED TAXPAYER DOLLARS. PEOPLE ARE STRUGGLING TO PAY THEIR TAXES.
WE THE PEOPLE.
LIVING IN THE COLD DAMP HOMES THEY CAN NO LONGER AFFORD, FEARING EVICTION!
I WISH THE REPUBLICANS WOULD GROW UP AND STEP DOWN!
TAKE A WALK!
WE THE PEOPLE NEED REAL LEADERS RIGHT NOW.
Jann Ewing
Layton