This is a rebuttal to the guest opinion piece in the Nov. 19 Standard-Examiner titled, “Representatives will continue to pick party over country.” While the title states a fact, the content is disappointing in that it suggests people should accept wrongdoings by Trump because it is politics.
We readers expect our newspapers to provide us with factual data and expect the editors to be unbiased and truthful. That is why we subscribe and pay money to get this information. We found your piece untruthful in several instances.
1. “Much of the inquiry was behind closed doors.” The inquiry was not conducted behind closed doors with both Democrats and Republican representatives on the committee. It followed exactly the same rules established by Republicans when they controlled Congress and conducted the Benghazi investigation.
2. “It gives Schiff and company an opportunity to spin testimony …”. While we await the report, there is no “spin” in the testimony that we all heard on television from brave, hard-working Americans: Vindman, Yuvanowich, Williams, Hill, and Holmes in the State Department who knew of the illegal acts being committed by Trump and his many cronies: Pence, Pompeo, Sondland, Perry, Mulvaney, Gulliani, to name a few.
3. Your claim that “ given the fact that no investigation was conducted by Ukraine and that money was released” is like saying one of your employees got caught lying and stealing and that it was OK for him or her to remain in the job.
4. “Fair-minded Americans think this is a political vendetta.” I for one do not. You are asking people to lower the bar from what Nixon and Clinton did to be impeached. Trump’s actions are far more damaging in that he is abusing his power as president to do damage to our people, our unity, our nation, our allies, and our world. And, you the press, is considered an enemy by him.
Suresh Kulkarni
Perry