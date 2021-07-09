If Mark Shenefelt reported this event correctly I am very much afraid of "our" justice system. Stephen R. Ramirez already a restricted person, unprovoked lunges at the victim with a punching motion to his head, gripping a 4-inch long spike in his hand, which he uses to break the victim's nose, induce a facial fracture, a puncture wound to his ear canal and nose canal and a second puncture from his ear canal down to his neck. Doctors told police this could have been fatal. Weber County Attorney's Office agree to a plea deal and NO jail time only probation, apparently the Weber County AG and Judge Michael DiReda only suggest jail or prison time if someone actually dies. Outrageous!
Larry Beddome
Huntsville