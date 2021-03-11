I was proud to recently add my name and business to a list of more than 1,300 of America’s hardworking entrepreneurs who are concerned to see our government working to cripple some of the tech companies we use every single day. The letter I signed calls on lawmakers to stop their ongoing lawsuits and investigations into companies like Google and Amazon. In addition to costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, these efforts are only going to make our daily lives harder, especially for entrepreneurs like me.
Social media and technology companies are not perfect, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shown just how important they can be to small businesses like mine. When doors closed and customers started staying home almost one year ago, I did not know if my business would be able to survive. Through hard work and flexibility, I have been able to use the internet to keep my business up and running. And, thanks to the generous support of my amazing customers, our virtual doors are still open. Without the business tools provided to me by digital companies, most of which are free, I would not still have the business that’s keeping food on the table for my family.
I’m asking my customers to help me again this year — tell your representatives to focus on things that will really help Utah, not lawsuits against tech giants who have created the virtual storefronts we need to deliver our products.
Tiffany Hanson
Salt Lake City