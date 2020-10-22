On Nov. 3, 2020, registered voters will hopefully either go to the polls or have sent in their ballots to vote. Not only are the national, state, but also our local elections of the utmost importance this year. The outcome of these elections will determine the future for our children in so many ways. That is one of the reasons why the voters in Ogden City, District 5, should reelect Nancy Blair on the Ogden School District School Board.
The Ogden City Board of Education representatives do not represent the Ogden City School District demographics. Ogden City Schools are in the top percentile of diversity in their student bodies in the state. That is all more reason why District 5 needs a representative who is experienced as a teacher and administrator. Nancy Blair is defined by her compassion for all students and their families. As a teacher at Polk School, where she taught both of my children in the second grade, she demonstrated time and time again the importance of inclusivity and defining the needs of each student. I can say with confidence she is the teacher students and parents never forget and think appreciatively of.
It is during this difficult pandemic time of transition and redefinition of the role of the classroom, teachers, students, parents, and administrators, Nancy Blair’s insight and experience have helped make a huge difference in the task of providing online or face-to-face instruction for each and every student in the district. Please remember to vote, and if Nancy Blair is in your district, vote for her.
Kyra Hudson
Ogden