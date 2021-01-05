I would like to comment on this article that was published December 30th in the paper. Power poles serve a purpose to all of us supporting electrical and communication lines to our homes and businesses. I am not surprised that our Mayor in Kaysville thinks it’s funny, a running joke, creative and not hurting anything. I would expect that from someone who wanted to hold a concert, unrestricted without masks during a pandemic in our city park.
I drive by that intersection frequently and have noticed the so-called bicycle art display. I have seen it start creeping up higher on the poles and see the city manager doesn’t believe is poses any safety risk as they are not near the electrical wires, yet!
As we know people try to outdo one another, it always has to be more, bigger, better and higher. It won’t be long before they climb a little higher and get close to those electrical wires. Having worked in the electrical business, seeing someone get electrocuted is not a pretty sight.
What if one of the objects that are tied high up on the pole falls off and hits a pedestrian? How about wind (which we do get here in Kaysville) blows it off and hits a person or a car, maybe even causing an accident? Who picks up the junk when it falls off? Who is liable? Will the person who put the junk up on the pole step up? I doubt it. Kaysville City will be liable. But then again our Mayor thinks this is all “cute.”
What if the power line needs to be serviced and a lineman needs to climb the pole and has to remove all of the junk first? I agree with the neighbors in the area who think it’s crappy, junky and tacky.
Power poles are not for public displays of any kind. Those responsible need to be stopped and if they don’t should be cited for the offense.
James Wypijewski
Kaysville