I would guess Kelly gets his political information from the Fox TV channel, Rush Limbaugh or some similar source! He also doesn’t understand the give and take when people negotiate! One doesn’t start with their final offer! That leaves no room to negotiate!
About four or so months ago, when Rudy Giuliani was in the news a lot, he was being interviewed on live TV and was asked about irregularities in his answers. He answered by saying that there was no law that said he needs to tell the truth! So, there you have it!
Yes, I put a lot of belief in what the Standard-Examiner prints! The main stream news might make a mistake, but they will own up to it! A lot of what comes from the White House or Rush or Glenn Beck or such needs to be looked at very carefully! I would also suggest Kelly watch or listen to the mainstream media so he can get a balanced view of the news! How else will he find out about how Rudy and company feel about telling the truth! Thank you!
Don Cunningham
Fruit Heights