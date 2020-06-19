On June 16, 2020, the Standard-Examiner published my opinion article, changing the title from “Conflict between social goods and personal freedoms is unwarranted” to “Social conflict is unwarranted”. This change is misleading to the readers about the contents of the piece and contrary to my views on social conflicts. The concept of social goods in economics has nothing to do with social conflicts. The main thrust of the idea was that social goods, such as healthy safety measures to prevent contagious diseases, do not violate personal freedoms as defined in the Constitution. Personal freedoms are not meant to deprive others’ freedoms when social goods are involved.
The print and online versions eliminated an appropriate quote on freedom by Nelson Mandela and did not appropriately quote the partial quote of the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution. The print version eliminated the final paragraph of the piece and my academic affiliation. I hope the editorial board requests authors, rather than the editorial board, to make major revisions when needed.
I am thankful that the Examiner has given me the opportunity to publish my opinion pieces for over a decade. I hope to continue this relationship.
Vijay Mathur
Ogden