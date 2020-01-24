To Larry Brady who wrote “The President orders an Assassination” (1-13-2020).
You obviously don’t know what you’re ranting about. Please get your news and information from reliable sources, not CNN, the Standard-Examiner, etc. because of their obvious bias. I have three children who served in the military, two in Iraq who earned Combat Action awards. Obviously you, nor any of your family, have served our country in the military. Maybe you/they should. Then you might have a different perspective because Soleimani was a monster and why as an Iranian was he in Iraq advocating action against the USA?
I proudly voted for Donald Trump, and I will again. The one thing I am ashamed of is that I voted Democrat for 50 years until I realized they no longer care about our country or it’s citizens. The only thing they care about is power and spending the tax dollars of the American people.
Arlene F. Brown
North Ogden