Just remember when you vote what you are voting for, Socialist, Communist, or the Freedom you have.
REMEMBER TALK IS CHEAP. All the freebies being promised come with a price. FREE MEDICAL, FREE HOUSING, FREE COLLEGE, ANYTHING THEY PROMISE COMES WITH A PRICE.
Someone has to pay for them and that someone is YOU and ME. TAXES, AND MORE TAXES UNTIL THE GOVERNMENT HAS IT ALL AND WE JUST BARELY LIVE.
READ HISTORY OF THE PAST IT WILL TELL WHAT OTHERS IN THE WORLD HAVE BEEN THROUGH.
If they promised you a free ride to the moon don't you think someone would have to pay for your ride?
Lynette Schwinn
Brigham City