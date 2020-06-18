I was born and raised in Brazil, and learned about the American Civil War from my dad when I was 12 years old. He described it as a brother-against-brother war, where one side — the south — wanted to preserve slavery. Now living here in America, I see all this discussion about naming military bases after confederate generals. Let's set aside the racial factor for one second, and consider that these generals fought AGAINST the United States. Didn't we prosecute and (in some cases) execute people that went against the democratically established government? Can't we find another name, say, Ulysses S. Grant? George Marshall? Benjamin O. Davis, Sr? Could it be (another) attempt to rewrite the history of a war fought for slavery, and against the American Republic?
Isis Buckles
Clinton