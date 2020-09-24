My father was born in 1922 in the little town of Hyrum, Utah. His name was Quentin O. Unsworth. His family had been part of the settling of Hyrum. Money was scarce and he quit school to get a job. He was hired by the Browning family and worked in the area of Grouse Creek. Just like today, fires were prevalent in the area. Young men were sent out with packs of water on their backs with hoses attached. Dad was about 19 years old. He stepped in a small wash and the fire encircled him. His clothes quickly caught fire and due to the smoke he couldn’t find his way out. He told me only once but he saw his mother’s face and she told him to spray the water in his face. That gave him enough oxygen to escape the fire. He was burned very badly from the top of his head to below his pants line. He was in the Tremonton Hospital for three months. His parents didn’t tell him but they got a deferment for him.
After he got out of the hospital, his friends decided to go to Salt Lake and sign up for the Army. Dad (not knowing about the deferment) didn’t think they would take him, but he went anyway. For some reason, he stood in line with his friends. The officer told him to go to the medical line. This man said, “Let me see,” and Dad unbuttoned his shirt and showed his entirely bandaged body. His response was, “You can go,” so Dad spent three and a half years as an MP on a battered ship picking up POWs, guarding them as they worked on farms and taking them back to England and France.
Although he didn’t have anything as serious as a bone spur, he suffered with another malady: PATRIOTISM. He never fired his rifle once.
Patricia Kuczma
Clinton