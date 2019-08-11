Response to Aug. 3, 2019 States sue over fuel economy penalties (Page 2).
Ethanol fuels ozone pollution! Recent studies show that running vehicles on ethanol blended fuel rather than pure gas increases ground level ozone and causes more smog in our communities. Ground-level ozone causes eye irritation, increases heart disease, cardiovascular disease, impairs lung function and contributes to increased incidences of asthma and other lung diseases, especially among children and the elderly.
The bottom line: Remove ethanol from our gasoline, that will increase our fuel economy by one third and it will be a great start to cleaning our air.
Sandy Nield
Ogden