In Utah and across the U.S., there is rising demand for radiology services, especially for our seniors and COVID-19 patients. From X-rays, CT and MRI scans to chest drainages, radiology practices are struggling to provide timely access to services for patients in need.
Thus, I want to thank Congressman John Curtis (R-UT-03) for recognizing a key fact: we are not utilizing radiologist assistants (RAs) as much as we should. RAs are advanced-level radiographers, who are qualified and permitted by state licensure laws to perform medical imaging and non-imaging radiology services. Therefore, RAs should be able to help alleviate some of the work burdening our nation’s radiologists. The problem is an outdated rule that prevents radiology practices from submitting claims to Medicare for some of these services if performed by an RA, hindering RAs’ ability to work at the top of their scope.
To address this access issue, Rep. Curtis and Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA-18) worked together to reintroduce the Medicare Access to Radiology Care Act — bipartisan legislation that would allow RAs to perform the tasks they are trained and qualified to perform, thereby alleviating the backlog of patients waiting for consultations and procedures.
To ensure our seniors and COVID-19 patients have access to necessary radiology services in a timely manner, it is critical that Congress act quickly to recognize RAs under Medicare.
Chris Steelman
President, Utah Society of Radiologic Technologist
Salt Lake City