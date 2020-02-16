I respectfully request that all Utah lawmakers do not support the HB217, recall of U.S. senator.
I'm not sure which residents the writer from Ogden was referring to when he said "our US Senators should be fully responsible to the trust given to them by the residents of Utah." I am one of many residents who applauds the actions of Sen. Mitt Romney and he most certainly has our trust. He reminds me of those men memorialized by John F. Kennedy in his book "Profiles in Courage." He has demonstrated that he will support our Constitution from a corrupt president. It was our other senator who listened (or did he?) to all of the incriminating evidence against President Donald Trump and then, perhaps because he needed the reelection money, Mitch McConnell holds for those loyal to the party, voted against his conscience to acquit.
So please don't assume that "the people's wishes" include all those who reside in Utah.
Marilyn McAllister
Kaysville