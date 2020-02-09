Before you start talking about the impeachment hoax, please lead with the facts, whole facts and not partial of just what you want to hear/believe. The economy under Trump is fantastic (see the DOW), and Obama actually is the one who put kids in cages, not Trump. These "arguments" are no longer political, it is all emotional.
The bias of main stream media, to include Standard-Examiner, is a disgrace. Journalism is dead, no more do we get the truth and the whole truth. If you hear something that you don't like, you turn it off or don't read it (ratings go down) so now the media (most effective devil in America) feeds into what the masses want to hear/see/believe.
Trump has done nothing to support the 2nd Amendment (guns), but yet he has done nothing for gun violence other than unconstitutional bans on bump stocks, and agreed to allow states to pass "red flag laws." So really he has taken steps against "gun violence."
I wish people would take the time to research outside the box other than what the masses want you to believe. The masses put Mitt in D.C., thanks for putting a do nothing RINO in D.C. Stop following the sheep and going with what's "in." Politicians will twist and manipulate data to get the people to rally behind them (just like Google). Understand that what you see and what you "google" is manipulated/twisted. Nothing is what it seems.
Adam Stever
Washington Terrace