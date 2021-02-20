In response to a recent letter, I was so disappointed that Mr Neunzert would actually express an opinion to “replace” Lynn Blamires. In this world where life is so crazy and people are struggling to find a way to do something different, Lynn is always showing us great ways to get out and enjoy places in nature we may not have known about. (Which is perfect for social distancing.) Maybe he does not enjoy being on an ATV and that is fine, but don’t knock those that do! Perhaps rather than complaining, he could also provide ideas that can help others to find ways to recreate and see this beautiful world!
Carol Sanders
Layton