I am responding to the heartfelt statement from the Utah Democratic Caucus calling for an explicit stay-at-home order from Governor Herbert.
As of April 6th, from the 33,394 people reported tested for COVID-19, less than half a percent have required hospitalization. This hardly indicates that Utahans are not showing respect for each other and for the virus; rather, the numbers show that we are flattening the curve, together. Utahans have responded to this emergency with love for each other, common sense and integrity. Salt Lake County seems to be the exception.
Case counts reported by Coronavirus.Utah.Gov show that 46% of the total COVID-19 cases in Utah are in Salt Lake County. Out of the 138 total statewide COVID-19 cases that required hospitalization, 67 have come from Salt Lake County.
According to Utahpolicy.com, quoting years of polling by Dan Jones of Dan Jones & Associates, 40% of Salt Lake County identifies itself as liberal. Rather than forcing the erosion of civil liberties and the indignities of a nanny state over all of Utah, the Utah Democratic Caucus can send their own “stay-at-home” order to their constituents. Assuming this order is as effective and necessary as the Utah Democratic Caucus claims, Utah will be free of the virus quickly, and Utah can go back to being Utah.
Lois Garcia
Ogden