For those who are not aware, members of our population are being denied the right to vote.
Laws vary by state, but in all states except Maine and Vermont, convicted felons are at some point disenfranchised. Some states, including Utah, restore voting rights after incarceration is complete. Others wait till after parole, and some till after probation. Still others restore rights on a circumstantial basis, and three states require an individual petition. This system is messy and complicated.
However, there is a bill that would simplify matters. The Democracy Restoration Act was passed in the House of Representatives in 2019, but got stuck in the Senate. This bill would restore voting rights to those who have been released from prison in all states.
Look, I get it. Convicts are not a population that most of us have a lot of sympathy for. But haven’t we all made mistakes? Aren’t we all imperfect? How can we expect these people to become contributing members of society if we do not allow them to do their civic duty?
Elizabeth Glenn
Brigham City