Farmers have had no shortage of hardships over the past few years. Uncertainty stemming from poor weather and the coronavirus pandemic have been challenging for our state’s agriculture industry. It’s incumbent upon our lawmakers to focus on policy that helps the agriculture industry thrive.
A recent article published claimed that “right to repair” legislation is gaining headway with lawmakers, but that is not true. The issue may be making headlines, but “right to repair” bills have failed every time they have been introduced in states legislatures.
That’s because farmers do have the right to fix their equipment, and aren’t clamoring for the information and tools they need to do so. Dealers and equipment manufacturers have already made a majority of the information such as repair guides and diagnostic information available to farmers and have committed to offer more comprehensive information and tools by 2021.
Advocates pushing these “right to repair” bills seek to gain access to a company’s proprietary information that bad actors can use to illegally modify equipment. Their push to gain access undermines federally regulated safety and environmental controls in equipment that exist to protect the equipment operator and the public.
The false narrative surrounding “right to repair” needs to be dispelled, because a bill would negatively impact farmers during this trying time. I know that our state lawmakers will do the right thing to help our agriculture industry and not support “right to repair” legislation.
AJ Arrington
St. George