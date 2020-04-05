I have been wondering if anyone else is upset with the way the registration fees for RVs have gone up. I have an older, smaller RV that used to run about $100 to register. In 2019 the State Legislature changed the fee structure for the registration by changing it from value to age, and now it costs me $490 to register the RV. The DMV says it was the county and the county says it was the state. The legislators were the ones who passed the bill so it doesn't do any good to talk to any of the three; they just pass the blame. I have been told I can register it for just six months and save $100 so I guess that is the only alternative.
Mike Wells
Ogden