From Day #1, and my first blink of the eye, I have had health issues with my heart, as such I am no stranger to hospitalization and recovery time. Never have I seen such care and efficiency than the staff members on the 7th wing at the Rocky Mountain Care Center in Clearfield. I extend compliments and recognition for outstanding service when it is clearly warranted. Working under extremely harsh case load, in the wake of a global pandemic requiring complete sterilization, was no charming task yet the assistance given and care taken was outstanding ... even the food was good ! If you or a loved one ever need after care from hospitalization or harm I recommend the safest place and the site most attentive to the patient/client, it would be the Rocky Mountain Recovery Center in Clearfield above all the rest. Hopefully, you will not need their services. Stay safe.
