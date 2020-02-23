Ref: Hold your head high, Mitt Romney
In a recent Letter to Editor by Allen J. McDonald, he expressed his thanks to Mitt Romney for taking the "high road," just as he had done as Thiokol's engineering representative when he refused to authorize the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger some 34 years ago. This correlation in actions has a very impressive ring; however, upon closer examination Romney's action correlates much better with a minority of engineers/managers at NASA who were convinced that they knew better, i.e. that the launch should take place in spite of the Thiokol's objection. As is well known, the launch did take place, and the outcome was catastrophic.
Romney also thought he knew better than essentially all of the Republican senators, similar to NASA's position on the shuttle launch. Fortunately for America, his vote was not pivotal, unlike NASA's requested launch position. Romney's vote was similarly wrong, and was not an expression of the Utah voters who elected him. It's unfortunate that he couldn't have applied one or more of Mr. McDonald's seven "laws" before making his vote, if he had, he would have avoided having to concoct his half-baked reason for his vote, and he would have been truly able to hold his head high.
P.S. Thiokol Engineering opposed the Challenger launch because the motors would be operated well below their certified operating temperature limits. Thiokol management ultimately approved the launch after relinquishing to NASA upper management pressure.
Paul Hoekstra
Ogden