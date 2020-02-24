Many Utahans have described clearly and in depth the concerns many of us have with the vote for impeachment cast by the Junior Senator from Utah. Romney claims to have voted his “conscience,” which translates to feelings rather than facts, and implies that all other Republicans in the Senate and House did not vote properly. Mitt seems to have used his “conscience” as a shield for his ill advised vote and it is irksome that he would throw his religious beliefs under the bus to protect himself. Not only does he put his understanding of the facts and the Constitution above that of others in Congress but raises his level above two of the wisest Constitutional Scholars in the country, Jonathan Turley and Alan Dershowitz, who both stated the case against the Articles of Impeachment. Yet in “Mitt's World” his perception of what is an impeachable offense outweighs that of the scholars and his colleagues.
Romney’s actions are now seen more clearly as simply a case of sour grapes and envy of a president and his administration which has succeeded on nearly every front with no support from the opposition party or the Mainstream Media. When you look at what Trump, his family and staff have had to endure for more than three years it’s no wonder he gets testy sometimes. Maybe if he toned down the rhetoric a little it would be better but I think he believes that his opponents would see that as a sign of weakness, so he doesn’t.
As is often said — had Trump not been elected we would never have known about the corruption that permeates the Radical Left, MSM and the Deep State. The question is, are we better off knowing and working to fix it or better off not knowing and having politics and government continue with business as usual. It would seem that any thinking American would opt for fixing the problem.
John W. Reynolds
Pleasant View