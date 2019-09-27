I think we can all agree that local elections are the place we as citizens can make the biggest impact to our daily lives. Being informed before you vote is crucial. It is not enough to vote, but we need to vote with intelligence and forethought. It is toward this end that in Roy we will be having Meet the Candidates Night.
It is a chance for our citizens to come together with the candidates and become informed on the issues. This event is being sponsored by the International Association of Firefighters Union Local 3854. The date is Oct. 10. at the Southwest branch of the library. It will be held from 6 p.m. to approximately 8:45 p.m. This is a forum for the public to meet the candidates for city council and hear their views. All are invited to attend. In addition, if any Roy citizen has a question they would like to ask the candidates, they are invited to submit that question via email to vpresl3854@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing you there.
Robert Percival, IAFF Local 3854 VP
Roy