I am 70 years old. I have type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, and am on medications to control these conditions. I try to maintain social distance and have worn a face covering or mask outside of my yard ever since the CDC changed its recommendations for wearing one. I get a seasonal flu shot every year. I try to look out for my health and the health of others. But I will not be getting vaccinated against the Coronavirus until every vaccine has been thoroughly tested through every phase and any possible detrimental side effects have been identified and a 90 percent efficacy rate has been established. My life and health, as well as the lives and health of my family and friends is more important than any “warp speed” political plan to risk an unknown or unsafe vaccine as an attempt to prop up support for a floundering presidential campaign.
David Emmert
Ogden