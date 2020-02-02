Our legislature tried to fix our state tax imbalance and now people are trying to over throw it.
Approximately half of U.S. citizens do not pay federal tax. Since Utah's tax is based on your federal return, about half of our population is not paying state taxes. In addition, real estate tax burden is also high for homeowners. Since the elderly are often home owners and part of the real estate tax goes to schools, they are taxed for services they do not benefit directly from. I have lived in 3 states. If I had retired in any of these states, I would not be paying state income tax. In Utah, I pay almost as much in state taxes as I do in federal. This also places an unnecessary burden on the retired and discourages individuals from retiring to Utah. Ben Carson was correct when he said everyone should pay taxes so they have a vested interest in how taxes are spent. Since everyone who uses our roads and eats will be paying the higher sales taxes, this will make the tax burden more equitable.
I hope Utah voters look more closely into our tax system and do not try to overturn the changes our legislators have made with the new law.
Lana Wall
Ogden