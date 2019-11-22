Let’s make things right.
We should all take a stand and let our voices be heard. As concerned citizens in Utah we should all take a stand and fight for our LGBTQ community. Help ban conversion therapy by voicing your thoughts to your representatives. HB 399 prohibits certain mental health therapists from providing conversion therapy to a minor. With the suicide epidemic in Utah we owe it to our family, friends, and neighbors to take a stand and fight for the ban of conversion therapy.
According to statistics, LGBTQ youth those whose family accepted them compared to those who were subjected to conversion therapy are eight times more likely to attempt suicide, six times as likely to report being depressed and three times more likely to use illegal drugs.
In 48 states it is still legal to practice conversion therapy. This concerns all ethnicities. Rep. Craig Hall is trying to change the law in Utah. The only thing standing in the way of this bill is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church government feels like there should be an exemption for church leaders, parents and grandparents who are mental health therapists. Having this exemption would still allow the church to practice conversion therapy, so we need to make our voices heard and speak out against conversion therapy and pass the bill to ban conversion therapy. So, let’s support our LGBTQ youth and speak up to our government. Say no to conversion therapy.
Kristen Robbins
Layton