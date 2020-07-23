I have been watching the events of the last few months in total disbelief. The Executive Office ignoring and then mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter peaceful protesters being gassed and shot with rubber bullets, protesters being run into by vehicles (Lawrence, KS) and the driver being “talked to” while the protesters were arrested, and I have been very discouraged but the final straw that is driving my first letter to the editor is what is occurring in Portland, OR.
I don’t understand why this isn’t front page news. We are seeing videos of protestors being grabbed off the street, thrown into vehicles and bystanders being threatened if they follow the unmarked vans. I cannot imagine the terror I would feel if I were at a peaceful protest, which I have attended in the past, and I was grabbed and thrown into a vehicle by what appears to be Homeland Security secret police.
Where is the reporting on this? Why is the House and Senate seemingly sitting by and letting this happen? What about the judicial branch as the rights of individuals are being ignored (no Miranda etc.)?
We elected a president who doesn’t care about Rule of Law and apparently no one is willing to step up and call out this atrocity against democracy.
Carin Whitaker
South Ogden