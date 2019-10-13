Sen. Mitt Romney’s attacks on President Trump as he performs his duties under the U.S. Constitution are appalling. My career was spent as a corporate officer in a U.S. energy company regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). I was involved in required filings made to the SEC with respect to qualifications of board of director members.
Based on decades of personal experience, I know Hunter Biden was not qualified to serve on the board of a gas company. He was selected to serve on the board solely because his father was vice president of the United States. Such a selection on the basis of familial relation is wrong and often criminal. I, as a voter in the state of Utah with expert knowledge on the subject, ask that Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and all other Utah congressmen join and support President Trump in investigating Hunter and Joe Biden.
President Trump isn’t simply trying to get a foreign government to dig up dirt on a political rival. In this case there are two well known instances in both Ukraine and China where a family member of a high ranking U.S. government official (the vice president) was the recipient of large cash payments which were not commensurate with the expertise and value proffered by the person receiving them. Therefore such payments are a red flag to possible corruption that may have had tentacles reaching into the highest levels of the U.S. federal government.
It is President Trump’s duty and obligation under the U.S. Constitution to investigate and root out corruption in “protecting the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic” as required by his oath of office.
Furthermore, Ukraine was a country which was well known for its corruption. If Joe and Hunter Biden were not corrupt, then a thorough and rigorous investigation as President Trump is seeking will exonerate Joe and Hunter Biden. An exoneration would be in the national public interest.
Joel Dickson
Pleasant View