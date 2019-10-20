Dear Sen. Romney, Please, please do the impossible in Congress! Please start working to get the Democrats in Congress to do their job they were elected to do. Please get them to stop working to get rid of a president who was legally elected to run this country.
You may not realize this but he is a president who thinks and acts like all regular folks in this country! He speaks out-of-turn like us! He runs the country like a businessman and not a politician. A businessman has been much needed for a very long time! That is why I voted for you! Please get Congress to get to work on our issues! President Obama promised “transparency” but he hid everything he and his administration and justice department were doing. President Trump is the most transparent President in history. He explains his business dealings in ways I have never heard any president do. I had doubts like many people in the beginning, but I soon saw that he has changed the presidency bringing it closer to us than ever before. The only thing I see in the Democrat’s eyes is hatred. All Republicans need to support him and “fight-the-good-fight” with him.
Please, please, please Sen. Romney. Do something life changing. Change the Democrats into ones like my parents were ... working for the people from their desks in Congress.
I am respectfully a traditional conservative raised by good Democrats who never hated.
Teresa Alexander
Clearfield