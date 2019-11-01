Dear Sen. Romney,
You have not been a Utah senator for very long, and yet you seem to oppose our duly elected president on most issues. Believe me, this is not representative of the people of Utah!
We believe it is your duty as a Republican senator to support our Republican president, who has been under constant attack by the "do nothing Democrats." The Democrats have done nothing for the American people, while President Trump has accomplished many things in spite of these unfounded attacks. President Trump supports and protects religious liberty for Christians, supports and protects the lives of unborn children, supports our military and veterans with actual actions and not just empty words. He supports our ally Israel, and as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, you should also be supporting Israel and supporting a president who values their friendship.
Look around at our economy and low unemployment rates; the result of President Trump's policies. He is also trying to protect the sovereignty of our country with fixing our broken immigration system and building a wall. His actions speak louder than words, and so many politicians are full of empty promises and empty words. He is keeping his campaign promises!
I heard that you and the RINOS, Merkowski and Collins will not sign the Graham bill against the impeachment of our president. This impeachment process has been a kangaroo court and holds no merit. It is yet another partisan attack against President Trump.
Please sign the bill and do not embarrass the people of Utah by not supporting our president. We didn't vote for you to go to Washington and grandstand for yourself.
Carolyn S Jacobson
Ogden