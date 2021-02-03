The U.S. senators have taken an oath to impartially listen to the evidence presented in the Senate trial that Donald Trump instigated the insurrection at the U.S. Capital on January 6, 2021. They are to vote to acquit or convict Donald Trump of insurrection. In criminal or civil trials jurors are asked to acquit or convict based on the evidence. These are Democratic and Republican senators in a senate trial. Political party leaders and big donors expect the senators to vote the party line despite the evidence if they want their support in future re-election campaigns.
Michael Dellos
North Ogden