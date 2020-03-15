I was completely appalled to hear how Senator Hinkins handled the school breakfast bill this last Wednesday. I, too, was fortunate enough to have parents who were able to feed me breakfast and drive me to school. I had a father with a well-paying job and a mother who stayed home to take care of myself and my siblings. We were very blessed. I was LUCKY. The only thing separating me or the senator or his children from those children without such a situation is the fact that we happened to be born into the right situation, through no work or merit of our own. We were LUCKY.
As for the parents, there are many very responsible, loving and hardworking parents who, for reasons of their own, are not able to feed their children breakfast in the morning. There are single parents with inconvenient work hours. There are parents working multiple jobs just to make ends meet. There are parents doing everything they can just to stay afloat, putting aside their pride and accepting help because that is what is best for their children. Senator Hinkins would take away that help. Senator Hinkins would imply that such parents are lazy or negligent. Senator Hinkins would tell them to “be parents.”
Senator Hinkins, HOW DARE YOU?
A Senator’s duty is to the people. It is to keep in mind the well-being of those he represents. I should very much like to see Senator Hinkins begin to fulfill those duties.
Brontë Weller
Layton