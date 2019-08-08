Sen. Mike Lee openly voted against our first responders and heroes of 9-11, by voting against the 9-11 health care bill. We promised to serve and protect our heroes, and rightfully so, yet Sen. Lee violated this sacred promise by turning his back on those who risked-and gave-their lives for us. Sen. Lee claimed he did so to save money, but had no problem voting to give the very wealthy tax breaks. Utahns will remember who supported our heroes come election time. Sen. Lee should immediately resign for this cowardly action.
Cameron Morgan
Kaysville