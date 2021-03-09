Seuss’ books educational, not harmful to children
Political correctness has run amok with the blacklisting of many Dr. Seuss books. Dr. Seuss is one of the greatest children’s book authors of all time. His books contain many valuable character lessons. They are also filled with thousands of drawings of people of all shapes, colors, and sizes that inspire imagination and promote reading. And yet, critics want to ban the Mulberry Street book because it has an Asian Character among the dozens of drawings who wears a conical hat while eating rice with chopsticks. Would the critics be happier if the characters were all wearing baseball caps and eating hamburgers and fries? So much for diversity and tolerance! The p.c. fanatics have created an impossible dilemma — if you show images from other cultures, that is cultural appropriation; if you don’t, that is lacking in diversity. Let’s stop attacking an icon who has blessed millions of young readers for half a century with his remarkable books. Read one of them today!
(P.S. — I am a second grade teacher at Ogden Preparatory Academy, celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday in my class by reading many of his books.)
Karl Powell
Farr West