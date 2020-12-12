I am deeply disturbed and outraged by the actions of the Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes in joining the frivolous, ridiculous and dishonest lawsuit to challenge our free and fair election results. The people have spoken and the election results have been counted, reviewed, recounted and certified. This is a direct assault on our democracy and only to appease the dishonest and unethical wishes of a sore loser President Donald Trump. We need true leadership to solve real problems like the pandemic not chase ridiculous lawsuits. This is an outright abuse of taxpayer funds. I urge Gov. Herbert, Rep. Waldrip and Sen. Christensen to stand up loudly to this abuse and shut it down it immediately. The Attorney General is embarrassing the great state of Utah on the international stage.
Kenneth Gluck
Huntsville