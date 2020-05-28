SOMEONE REALLY NEEDS TO BE ASHAMED!!!!!
My cousin in Riverside just lost her beautiful young daughter to cancer this last winter. Her headstone was just placed at the graveside in time for Memorial Day. Her parents decorated her graveside with a beautiful hanging plant and because she was a dog lover they also put a big dog statue holding a solar lantern by her headstone. Her father visited her grave the next day and both were stolen. Who would stoop that low to steal from the dead and the families that are mourning? Where is your conscience?
Marlene Christensen
Riverside