As a native Utahn, I have seen deplorable things done by unethical representatives. But you Sean Reyes, are the epitome of hypocrisy and unethical politicians. How dare you undermine the democratic system in this country by supporting the lawsuits challenging the loss of Trump in the 2020 election. How dare you put the unfounded lunatic rantings of Trump over the country and use your position as Utah Attorney General to support said lies; shameful.
You are not ensuring faith in the electron process, as you so claim, you are in fact completely undermining it. The level of voter fraud is zero to none in this country and has been for decades. But because Trump tweets fraud, with ZERO evidence, you blindly support him? The hypocrisy is nearly unbelievable! You did not challenge your winning of the vote in Utah, but then have the audacity to challenge other states, why's that? You did not challenge the same voting process that was used in 2016, which elected Trump. (And was proven to have mass interference leading up to the election) But now, because Trump lost, you support the delusion that there must be some sort of mass fraud? You have provided zero factual evidence of fraud to support the actions you are taking. The only thing you have proven is that party matters more than law and order. Your actions show that you, along with other shameful politicians, will go to any lengths in manipulating the various systems we have in the country in order to stay in power; shameful.
The PEOPLE have voted and spoken and decided to end the Trump Presidency, it is not for the Supreme Court to decide! This is completely against the spirit of our constitution and the systems of checks and balances that it outlined. You and all the others who are supporting these lawsuits should cease immediately. Additionally, you should resign from office as Utah's Attorney General because clearly you cannot separate your own political beliefs to be a just and fair representative.
Zachery Venstra
Hooper