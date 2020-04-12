A local man who is older wrote a letter to this paper saying that people like him should be willing to take higher risk of dying from COVID-19 so their children and grandchildren can see the economy revive.
I would like to ask that person to please reconsider for the following reasons:
1. It is not an either-or situation, where reopening the economy means only old folks die and young folks live. People of all ages and health are dying from COVID-19. Yes, the risk is higher among the aged and already infirm, but it is also a very good possibility that you would recover while your children would die.
I am certain you don’t want that.
2. Society needs its old people. They are a critical part of the family unit, repositories of wisdom and heritage. Grandparents are a major source of childcare and education for their grandchildren.
Do you really think your grandchildren are willing to chance losing you just so the local movie theater can reopen? I sure hope not.
3. If we’re going to start talking about who to let die, we also need to talk about who makes that decision. Asking for volunteers is inherently unfair, so that means some agency of the government makes the choices.
I’ve been hearing for several decades about the sanctity of all human life and how government must protect it. I’m very disturbed to see the concept thrown out just because the national economy has taken a dip. Are you really sure you want government making that choice?
I hope you will change your thinking here. Your community, your family, your grandchildren all need you.
If that means some economic pain while scientists get COVID-19 under control, I think it’s worth it.
Charles Trentelman
Ogden