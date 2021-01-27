I would like to congratulate our new OPC Eric Young. I don't know him personally, but have read about his amazing qualifications and feel like he is going to be perfect for Ogden.
We moved here from Sandy thirteen years ago and have always felt safe in Ogden. Years ago soon after we moved here we were having a family party. While we were all busy, two of our little grandsons, unbeknown to us, called 911. One of them confessed and about that time the phone rang with a policeman on the other end of the line. He asked us if everything was all right. I of course was shocked about the call. He told us that he had received a call from dispatch from our number and he was waiting outside if we needed help. I went right out and visited with he and his partner. They were so kind to me. I asked them if they had time to come in and and give the grandchildren a little talk about 911 so that they could learn the importance of never doing that again. One of the officers came inside downstairs. I introduced him (wish I now could remember his name) and told everyone to listen to this officer. He then told them all about 911 and why it is only for emergencies.
This was going way beyond his duty, but he took the time and even asked the children if they had any questions, which they did.
I was in a car accident in Lehi a few years ago with two little grandchildren in the back of my SUV. My car was not driveable. The officers were there in record time. The children were crying and upset, but when the officer asked if he could drive us to the closest McDonalds so that the kids could play and eat while we waited for my daughter to come, they immediately stopped crying. I am so grateful for our policemen and women and will always feel blessed to see them in our neighborhoods and on our roads.
Karen Noel
South Ogden