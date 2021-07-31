Why do some disrespect our American flag?
During world wars — there were black pilots who fought & died for our flag; Indians provided an unbreakable code that helped save this country. Many died; White men & women fought side by side with Black, Indian, Asian, trust and respect was there. They died for our country. Black, White, red, yellow, Brown — color didn't matter — our freedom did!
Jews, Catholics, Mormon, Protestants, Methodists — all faiths fought for our freedom. (So many lives lost, so our country — America — could be free.)
Who is against freedom? (Gangs, profiteers, Cartels, NWO, greedy, selfish people) Our American flag represents all of us. (Freedom of speech, freedom to bear arms, to move freely (not be locked down), the right to elected officials who represent this freedom (not to become millionaires) & not to be cheated or lied to about the results, & the right to demand justice.) Millions of men & women died, millions of men & women were wounded for what this flag represents. (We have a few attention getters who are trying to make a profit in one way or another for denying our flag & stomping on our pride & respect for our flag.)
Can't we show respect for all who came before us who made freedom possible? What do we give up by respecting our flag? Stand up with our hands over our hearts & caps removed while the flag waves & the anthem plays.
Betty Kloor
Kaysville